Erma Ellen (Hobgood) Ham
1941 - 2020
ODESSA - Erma Ellen Ham, age 78, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born on November 5, 1941 in Brownfield, TX to the late Robert Charles and Ruby Rae (Ready) Hobgood. Erma married Boyd Ham in Lubbock, TX on September 2, 1960.

Erma was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother with a huge heart. She loved her family and her grandchildren dearly. Erma was also very friendly and never met a stranger. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Those left to cherish her love and memories are her beloved husband of 60 years: Boyd Ham of Odessa, TX; Christopher Ray Ham and wife Karen of Plymouth, Minnesota and Robert F. Ham and wife Zina of Humble, TX; daughter: Joyce Buehler of Odessa, TX; sister: Judy Kay Hobgood Gleaves and husband Dwight of Pipe Creek, TX; as well as six grandchildren: Adrienne Wallette, Jennifer Buehler, Sabrina Wainright, Timothy Ham, Katherine Marie Ham and Daniel Ham and two great-grandchildren: Sophie Wainright and Haley Ham.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Charles Ray Hobgood.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



Published in Odessa American on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
