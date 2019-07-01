ODESSA - Erma Lea Downs, 78, of Odessa, TX, born October 12, 1940, passed on June 27, 2019.



We are sure there were a lot of Angels that came for her to take her home to our heavenly father.



She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Long, of Summerville, SC, son Dale Downs, of Odessa, TX, brothers Dillard (Leon) Anderson, and Dale Anderson, grandchildren, John D. Long Jr. USN, Curtis L. Long, USAF, Denise Long, Summerville, SC, as well as 10 great-grandsons and many nephews.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dennie (Sonny) Downs on September 11, 2012, brother James Anderson, and her parents, Houston and Alpha Anderson.



By Erma's wishes, there will be no memorial services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Home Hospice. They were a great help to us with mom's passing. Also, the family would like to thank Buena Vida Nursing Home. They were great and loving to all of us.



We know she is in a much better place now, finally at peace, and back with the love of her life.



She will be missed dearly by everyone she ever came in contact with. Published in Odessa American on July 1, 2019