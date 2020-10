ODESSA, TEXAS - Erma Lee Tatum, 87, of Odessa, Texas, died Friday, October 2, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM Saturday October 10, 2020, at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. At the family request Cremation has been opted as alternative means of burial for Mrs. Tatum Pastor; Windsor L. Archie is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa, Texas.



