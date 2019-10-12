Home

Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
Ernest Wade


1937 - 2019
Ernest Wade Obituary
ODESSA - Ernest Ray Wade went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019 in Odessa, TX. Ernest was born on November 8, 1937 to Buster and Modena Wade in Anson, TX. He was the last surviving sibling of the 5 children of Buster and Modena.

Ernest met the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Sandra Tarrant from Eula, after his family moved from Bradshaw to the Eula community. They were married on December 20, 1958 at Eula Baptist Church. They welcomed their only loving son, Charles Patrick, on September 4, 1963.

Ernest worked a combined 61 years for National Supply, Action Pipe and B&M Tool. He was well respected and liked in the oil and gas industry.

Ernest's love for his wife, son, and granddaughter was evident in everything that he did and he loved them with all his heart. Spending time with his family, Sandra, Patrick, and granddaughter Kyria, was the thing that Ernest loved to do most. He loved sitting with Sandra and enjoying the beautiful gardens and flowers that adorn their home in Odessa.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra. His wonderful loving son, Patrick. His beautiful granddaughter, Kyria. Sister-in-law-Glenda Wade and several nieces and nephews. And too many other family and friends to list.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, from 4-6 at Bailey Funeral Home, Clyde, TX

Services will be Monday, October 14, at 11:00am in the chapel at Bailey Funeral Home in Clyde and burial to follow at the Eula Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 12, 2019
