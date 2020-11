ODESSA - Ernesto "Choco" Morales, 73, of Odessa, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Odessa. Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Albert the Great in Las Cruces, NM. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Las Cruces. Arrangements are by Odessa Funeral Home of Odessa, TX and LaPaz-Graham Funeral Home of Las Cruces, NM.



