ODESSA, TEXAS - Esequiel Montez Barriga, 64, of Odessa, texas, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in odessa, texas. Mass will be celebrated at 10 am tuesday December 1, 2020, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. At the familys request cremation has been opted as the alternative means of burial Fr. Fernando Bonilla is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



