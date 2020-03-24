|
|
|
MIDLAND - Estelita Q. Davila, 70, of Midland, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. March 27, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held following the service at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Creamtory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 24, 2020