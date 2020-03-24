Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelita Davila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelita Q. Davila

Send Flowers
Estelita Q. Davila Obituary
MIDLAND - Estelita Q. Davila, 70, of Midland, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. March 27, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held following the service at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Creamtory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estelita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -