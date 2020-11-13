1/
Eva Elaine "Elaine" (Williams) Wills
ADA, OKLAHOMA - Viewing for Eva Elaine (Williams) Wills, 90, of Odessa, TX will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Criswell Chapel in Allen, OK. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery.

Mrs. Wills passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in Ada, OK. She was born November 5, 1931 in Waco, TX to Jesse Alma and Ethel Oneita Horne Williams. She's a college graduate of Sul Ross University in Alpine, TX.

She married Hubert Melvin Wills September 6, 1958. He preceded her in death in 1994 at Odessa, TX. Mrs. Wills was an elementary teacher until her retirement and a member of the Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord in Odessa. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the Texas State Teachers' Association and several educational associations. She had a passion for teaching and loved her students!

Survivors include a son, Wade Wills and wife Kristy, Midland, TX; sister, Lynette (James) Anderson, Allen, OK; granddaughter, Jaelin Martin, Lubbock, TX; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson; and one sister.

Published in Odessa American on Nov. 13, 2020.
