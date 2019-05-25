Resources More Obituaries for Eva Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eva L. (Long) Smith

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers MONAHANS, TEXAS - Eva Long Smith, 86, of Monahans, TX passed away May 22, 2019 in Odessa, Texas while recovering from hip surgery.



Eva was born in Odessa, Texas on January 26, 1933 to pioneer ranchers Ell and Annie Lou (Craddock) Long. The Long's were living on the C- Ranch at the time. It's been told Ell was working at the ranch when Marvin Hooper came by on a bucking bronco to let Ell know Eva had arrived then kept on bucking by as he couldn't stop.



Eva started school in Kermit and finished high school in Crane after the 11th grade and enrolled at Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX. There, she met Stanley Smith and married him on July 28, 1951. They were married 50 years. When Stanley graduated from Southwestern they moved back to Monahans where he began his career with the Monahans schools. Eva was a mother and homemaker while the kids were growing up then went to work for the schools as the secretary at Edwards Elementary. She retired in 1990 and became a full time gate-opener and rancher, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Eva and Stanley were very active in the community and helped spearhead the Butterfield Stagecoach Celebration. They had always supported the Loboes and Loboettes but after Stanley became the principal at Monahans High School they were seen at nearly all the school events. Eva was a charter member of the First Methodist Church and they were both very active members.



Eva was preceeded in death by her parents, Ell and Annie Lou Long, her husband, Stanley, her son Robert Ell Smith, sister Billee Lou Harris, granddaughter Stephanie Smith, niece Pam Treadaway and nephew Sandy Estes.



She is survived by a daughter Lois Ann McKenzie and her husband Kirke of the family ranch in Crane County; a very special grandson Robert "Scooter" Dixon and his wife Gena and their daughters Caroline Dixon of Lubbock and Madelyn Dixon of Monahans; granddaughters Robin Stanford, Andrews; Candie Collum, Monahans, and Shanna Smith-Curlee of Center Point, AL, Shelley Hansen, Syracuse, UT, and grandson Shane McKenzie, Granbury. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Kayla Curlee, Brittany Holley, Alexis Holley, Delaney Collum, Robert Collum, Stephen Hansen, Kameron Hansen, Nikki Hansen, Keanu Hansen, Shannan Hansen, Kekeli Hill, Precious Hansen, Tori McKenzie, Steven McKenzie, and Jacob McKenzie; 3 great-great grandchildren, and 2 nephews.



Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Monahans on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.



Funeral arragements are under the direction of Harkey Funeral Home. Published in Odessa American on May 25, 2019