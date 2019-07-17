ODESSA - Eva Mae Byrd, age 72, of Odessa passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Odessa Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bandera, TX on Wednesday, June 18, 1947 to the late Earl Sanford Lowe and Gertie Mae (Hendrixson) Lowe. She married William A. Byrd in Odessa in 1984. Eva retired from a career with US Postal Service.



Eva was an animal lover, especially cats. Her cat "Blue Boy" will miss her terribly. A beautiful person who loved the Lord, Eva never wanted any credit for her good works, but always gave praise to Jesus. She loved her family with all of her heart and her grandbabies and great-grandbabies were the light of her life.



Those left to cherish her love and memory are her husband: Bill Byrd of Odessa; two sons: Robert Scott and wife Mary Kay of Pleasanton and Kinney C. Byrd and wife Denise of Axtell; brothers: Stanley Lowe and wife Diana of Fuquay, NC and Gene Lowe and wife Roberta of Odessa; sister: Linda Shackelford and husband Harold of Breckenridge; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Her parents and her daughter: Robin Williams, precede her in death.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Pastor Matt Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations to or to the ASPCA are appreciated.