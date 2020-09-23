ODESSA Evan James Hill, 18, of Odessa, passed away in a traffic accident on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 in Odessa.



Evan was born on December 23rd, 2001 in Abilene, Texas to parents Bryn Dodd and Thomas Drakeford, II. Evan and his mother lived in McCamey, Texas and Bradenton, Florida for brief periods during his childhood before making their final home in Odessa, Texas.



Evan grew up at Odessa Bible Church attending Awanas and Rooted Youth Ministry. He also attended Mackey Chapel United Methodist Church regularly. Evan attended several schools in Odessa including Dowling Elementary, Bonham Middle School, Permian High School, and Richard Milburn where he was elected Senior Class President. He was completing his high school education through Excel High School and was only two tests away from graduating.



From the time he could walk, Evan was in love with baseball. He attended Rockhound games with his grandparents and mother regularly and loved running the bases. As he got older, he began to play t-ball and baseball. Evan was always the entertainer on the baseball field as he danced in the outfield and joked with the coaches from the opposing teams. Evan played Upward basketball for a short period of time and eventually began playing soccer. Soccer became his passion for the next 11 years. He played soccer with various clubs in Odessa, including Chivas, Elite, Statik, and Burn FC. Evan would often been seen laughing and joking with the referees on the field and dancing with teammates. He loved his soccer family and was so happy when he was on the soccer field. Over the past year, Evan played basketball and volleyball regularly with friends. He was extremely athletic and competitive. Evan had a servant heart and loved helping others. He volunteered at Medical Center Hospital in 2017 as a junior volunteer and at Glorieta Adventure Camps during the summer and winter of 2019. In spring of 2020, he was hired as a camp counselor at Glorieta and was looking forward to serving this past summer until all events were canceled due to Covid-19. Evan loved Glorieta and the time he spent serving the Lord there. Evan had a passion for music. He loved dancing, singing, and playing guitar. Evan brought life into every room he entered and could make anyone laugh with his amazing personality. He has left a void in our hearts that can never be replaced, but we find comfort in knowing that he is dancing with Jesus.



Evan was preceded in death by his step-father Evan Bunker. He is survived by his mother and step father, Bryn and Ryan Dodd of Odessa and father and step-mother Thomas and Shawna Drakeford of San Antonio; Siblings, Kaelyn (KK) Bunker, Madisyn Dodd, Jaelynn Drakeford, Thomas Drakeford III, Alexyn Candelaria, Sophia Gee, and Hailey Drakeford; grandparents, Barry and Diane Hill, Steven Dodd, Vickie McCloskey, and Sylvia Richardson.



Evan's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the teachers, coaches, church staff, friends, and family who touched his life.



Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, 09/25/2020 at Odessa Bible Church located at 3901 Penbrook St., Odessa, Texas 79762. Officiated by Pastor Robert Thayer and Pastor Karin Carlson.



Flowers may be sent to Odessa Bible Church no earlier than Thursday, September 24th, 2020. Donations can be sent to



Glorieta Adventure Camps



11 state road 50



Glorieta, NM 87535



Put Evan Hill scholarship fund in the memo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store