MIDLAND - Evelyn Jeanette Laney, 79 of Midland, passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Branch at npw form 6:00pm-8:00pm. Services will be held in Winona, Mississippi at a later date.
Evelyn was born on March 17, 1941 in Winona, MS to Willie and William Overstreet. She and dad were married on September 1, 1961, in Kilmichael, MS. Dad said when he saw her taking care of her nieces and nephews on their first date, he knew she would be a good mother to his children and she was. One of mom's favorite things was rocking a baby.
She and dad lived in 9 states before settling in Odessa in 1983, and opening Factory Warehouse and Transport & Tank Specialties on Andrews Hwy, and Frac Tank Supply in 1999, which still operates today. Mom helped dad establish long-term relationships in the oilfield, and earned the respect of many selling on the road, during a time before there were many women in her position. Mom made growing a business, keeping a home and raising daughters look easy. Our home was always open to friends and family. Mom also had a special love for older people. She enjoyed taking plates of food to elderly neighbors and visiting those who were homebound.
Mom loved the Lord, and we know she's with our heavenly Father until we see her again.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Gerald Laney of Midland; daughters, Nandra Laney Dennis and husband Sam of Hempstead, Texas, Stephanie Michelle Laney and partner Mary Sanchez of Midland, Chasiti Laney Baker and husband Bruce of Midland, and Amanda Laney Dickson and husband Steven of Midland; son, Israel Patino of Odessa; 9 grandchildren, Laney DeShetler (Craig), Mathew Sanchez, Madilyn Laney (Christian), Jacob Laney (ABrynna), Chicago Dickson, Providence Dickson, Bryan Baker, Mikalyn Fossett, and Sofia Patino; 4 great grandchildren, Mili Sanchez, Ella Sanchez, Ashton Sanchez, Daniel Stowe, and Breon Laney due in October.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards Hospice of Midland, personal caregivers: Jodee, Dess, Chylone, Aida and Lashern; Comfort Keepers, Dr. M. Agusala and Home Care Plus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels.
