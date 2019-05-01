ODESSA - Ezequiel "John", "Johnny", "Chano" Zeke Gonzalez, age 64, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. Ezequiel was born April 13, 1955 to Ezequiel and Felicitas Gonzalez in Harlingen, Texas.



He graduated from Harlingen High School in 1973 and later attended Texas State Technical Institution in Harlingen, TX for electrician training. Later, he moved to Odessa and worked at Frost Bakery for several years. He enjoyed spending quality time with the love of his life, his wife Cristina and also liked music, drawing and landscaping. His constant devotion to his wife and the Lord was based on the verse from Romans 14:8: "For if we live, we live to the Lord and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's."



Ezequiel is survived by his wife, Cristina Gonzalez; sister, Cynthia Lopez and husband Andres and sister, Gloria Pena and husband Jaime; niece, Clarissa Chavarria and husband Dante, niece, April Medcalf and husband Eric, niece, Felica Pena; aunt, Minerva Cantu and aunt, Minnie Zavala.



Ezequiel was preceded in death by his mother, Felicitas Jones and step father Walter Jones; his father, Ezequiel Gonzales Sr. and his maternal grandmother, Clara Botello.



A visistation for Ezequiel will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Odessa Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:30 AM, at Odessa Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will occur Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery, Pecos, Texas.



The family also want to extend a grateful thanks to the Medical Center Staff and Nurses, Hospice of Odessa and the Congregation of Salon de Reino Jehovah Witnesses in Odessa. Published in Odessa American on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary