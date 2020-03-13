|
|
ODESSA - Eziquio Cervantes, age 66, of Odessa, Texas, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday March 7, 2020. Eziquio was born May 14, 1953 in Big Spring, TX to Jesus and Jessie (Ontiveroz) Cervantes.
He married Carmen Valencia on August 3, 1974. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Oscar Cervantes, sister Mary Helen Doporto, nephew Oscar Cervantes Jr. and sister-in-law Martha Cervantes.
He is survived by wife Carmen Cervantes, son Jesse Cervantes, grandsons, Jesse Lee and Jadrian Diego Cervantes all of Odessa, TX. Sisters Rosario Medrano and Lucy Robles and brother Juan Cervantes all of Big Spring, TX.
A visitation for Eziquio will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Odessa Funeral Home, Odessa, Texas. A funeral service will occur Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Mary's Church, 612 E. 18th St., Odessa, Texas. A burial will occur Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ector County Cemetery, Odessa, Texas.
His presence will be dearly missed by all who loved him and cherish his memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy mat be shared at www.odessafuneralhome.com for the Cervantes family.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 13, 2020