Fanny Warren Obituary
RISING STAR - Fanny Elizabeth entered this world on Monday, May 29, 1933. She was the first child of three born to Clyde and Jottie. Fanny was a strong force to be "reckoned with" as a fiercely loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She had many challenges in her life and faced them bravely. Fanny stepped out of this world and into eternity on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She gave birth to two boys and four girls. Victor, Elizabeth and Bobby proceeded her in death. Fanny is survived by ex-husband Kenneth, daughters, Debora, Tammy, Janna, son-in-laws, George, Don, Les, Patric, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Loraine, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors who will all miss her greatly. A Grave Side Service is planned for 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 12, 2020
