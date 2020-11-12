1/1
Faustino C. Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faustino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA, TEXAS - Faustino C. Hernandez passed away on November 6, 2020 surrounded by his family.

A Rosary will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Martinez Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas.

Mass will be Celebrated privately for the family on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Odessa.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 3:00pm; Everyone is welcome to attend the graveside service.

Reception will follow after the burial at 5:00 pm at 911 Reynosa, Odessa Texas

Faustino Hernandez was born on February 15, 1926 to Thomas & Francisca Hernandez in Alamo Creek, Texas

Faustino was married to Agapita Jimenez Hernandez on January 19, 1947

Faustino was retired as a truck driver from B.F. Walker. He worked at B.F Walker for almost 26 years

He was a World War II Veteran and served in the United States Army. He was involved in the VFW League.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years Agapita J. Hernandez, Parents; Thomas & Francisca Hernandez, Granddaughter; Rita K. Hernandez, Brothers; Hipolito (Pole) Hernandez, Issac (Chavelo) Hernandez, Mario Hernandez, Jose (Pepe) Hernandez, One Special Brother, Sabestian Hernandez Killed in Action in WWII. Sisters; Julia Hill, Maria Gaspar.

Survived by; Sister; Modesta "Moy" Lujan, Two Sons; Eddie (Sonya) Hernandez, David (Julie) Hernandez. Three Daughters; Elia Hernandez, Elsa (Stephen) Abila, Eustolia (Ruben) Prieto. Grandchildren; Tim (Nicole) Hernandez, Jacob (Teri) Hernandez, Jeramie Hernandez, Thomas Hernandez, Myra Hernandez, Brandon (Molly) Clark, Stefanie Abila, Joshua Abila, Jeff (Jana) Prieto, Kristel (Becca) Rivera, Ruben (Ruru) Prieto, 21 Great Grand Children, 20 Great Great Grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Hernandez, Mark Anthony Prieto, Jeff Prieto, Tim Hernandez, Brandon Clark, Becca Rivera.

Our extended sincere thanks to Hospice Veterans Hospital and to the VFW for everything you have done for the family for our father.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-8077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved