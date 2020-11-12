ODESSA, TEXAS - Faustino C. Hernandez passed away on November 6, 2020 surrounded by his family.A Rosary will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Martinez Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas.Mass will be Celebrated privately for the family on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Odessa.Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 3:00pm; Everyone is welcome to attend the graveside service.Reception will follow after the burial at 5:00 pm at 911 Reynosa, Odessa TexasFaustino Hernandez was born on February 15, 1926 to Thomas & Francisca Hernandez in Alamo Creek, TexasFaustino was married to Agapita Jimenez Hernandez on January 19, 1947Faustino was retired as a truck driver from B.F. Walker. He worked at B.F Walker for almost 26 yearsHe was a World War II Veteran and served in the United States Army. He was involved in the VFW League.He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years Agapita J. Hernandez, Parents; Thomas & Francisca Hernandez, Granddaughter; Rita K. Hernandez, Brothers; Hipolito (Pole) Hernandez, Issac (Chavelo) Hernandez, Mario Hernandez, Jose (Pepe) Hernandez, One Special Brother, Sabestian Hernandez Killed in Action in WWII. Sisters; Julia Hill, Maria Gaspar.Survived by; Sister; Modesta "Moy" Lujan, Two Sons; Eddie (Sonya) Hernandez, David (Julie) Hernandez. Three Daughters; Elia Hernandez, Elsa (Stephen) Abila, Eustolia (Ruben) Prieto. Grandchildren; Tim (Nicole) Hernandez, Jacob (Teri) Hernandez, Jeramie Hernandez, Thomas Hernandez, Myra Hernandez, Brandon (Molly) Clark, Stefanie Abila, Joshua Abila, Jeff (Jana) Prieto, Kristel (Becca) Rivera, Ruben (Ruru) Prieto, 21 Great Grand Children, 20 Great Great Grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Jacob Hernandez, Mark Anthony Prieto, Jeff Prieto, Tim Hernandez, Brandon Clark, Becca Rivera.Our extended sincere thanks to Hospice Veterans Hospital and to the VFW for everything you have done for the family for our father.