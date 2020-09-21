ODESSA - Felicita Luna ValenzuelaBorn May 18th, 1934 in Terlingua, TX. She passed away September 12, 2020. She grew up in Terlingua with her parents Gliberto and Bonifacia Luna at the Luna Jacal, which is a historical landmark in Big Bend National Park.She went on to be the proud mother of 8 children. Ramona Valenzuela and husband Oscar, Juanita Lara and husband Chris, Maria Luna, Luis Luna and wife Alma, Mauricio Luna and wife Jessica, Pete Luna and wife Maria, Glibert Luna and Rudy Luna.Her family went on include 33 grandchildren and 75 great grandchildren along with their husbands and wives.Her happy outlook on life was of love of music and her present smile. She will be missed and remembered by us all.Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 9 AM - 9 PM at Odessa Funeral Home.Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 PM at Odessa Funeral Home.