Felicita Luna Valenzuela
1934 - 2020
ODESSA - Felicita Luna Valenzuela

Born May 18th, 1934 in Terlingua, TX. She passed away September 12, 2020. She grew up in Terlingua with her parents Gliberto and Bonifacia Luna at the Luna Jacal, which is a historical landmark in Big Bend National Park.

She went on to be the proud mother of 8 children. Ramona Valenzuela and husband Oscar, Juanita Lara and husband Chris, Maria Luna, Luis Luna and wife Alma, Mauricio Luna and wife Jessica, Pete Luna and wife Maria, Glibert Luna and Rudy Luna.

Her family went on include 33 grandchildren and 75 great grandchildren along with their husbands and wives.

Her happy outlook on life was of love of music and her present smile. She will be missed and remembered by us all.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 9 AM - 9 PM at Odessa Funeral Home.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 PM at Odessa Funeral Home.



Published in Odessa American on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
4323346812
