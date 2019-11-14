Home

Felipe Ybarra


1935 - 2019
Felipe Ybarra Obituary
LUBBOCK - A celebration of the life of Felipe Ybarra, 84, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 AM Friday , November 15, 2019. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Felipe by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Felipe passed away November 12, 2019. Felipe was born February 5, 1935 in Presidio, TX to Jose Yand Manuela Ybarra. He married Rosella Guadalupe Stewart on January 23, 1955 in Fort Stockton, Texas. He was an automechanic, Firestone Test Driver and owner/operator of Big A Autoparts. When he moved to Lubbock he began working for Auto Zone, working there for twenty years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2014; and son, Tony Ybarra.

Loved ones include daughter Guadalupe Ybarra; daughter Paula Copeland and husband, James; son Pedro Ybarra; daughter Manuela Hance and husband Clyde; sister Maria Holquin; brother Trinidad Ybarra; five grandchildren and five great-granchildren.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 14, 2019
