Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 334-6812
Resources
More Obituaries for Felma Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felma Gonzales


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Felma Gonzales Obituary
ODESSA - Felma Gonzales died peacefully in Odessa, Texas on June 14th, 2019 at the age of 78.

Felma had many talents. She was a loving sister, daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to travel. Her last family trip was to Tennessee, which she loved and enjoyed dearly. She said after that trip that she would love to move to Tennesse because of how beautiful it is there. One of the biggest passions was working on her yard. She loved to be outdoors. She loved to do yardwork. You could always find her with a lawn mower or weed eater.

Felma is survived by her daughter Leticia Gonzales and husband Kirby Newbanks, her granddaughters Rita Nava and husband Joey Nava, Jazz Newbanks, and Natalie Tavarez, and grandsons Ray Newbanks, David Gonzales and Alex Gonzales, her great-grandchildren Joseph Nava, Jacob Nava, J.J. Nava, Aleenah Gonzales, and Caydence Gonzales. Felma was preceded in death by her parents Hilario and Ysabel Salazar, her brothers Noe Salazar, Hilario Salazar Jr., Ramiro Salazar, her husband Toribio Gonzales, and sons Amado and Pedro Gonzales. She is also survived by one brother and three sisters.

Felma was born May 13, 1941 and resided in Odessa, Texas. Her funeral is scheduled for June 18th, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene 2210 Lyndale Dr at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at the Ector County Cemetery.
Published in Odessa American on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Odessa Funeral Home
Download Now