ODESSA - Felma Gonzales died peacefully in Odessa, Texas on June 14th, 2019 at the age of 78.



Felma had many talents. She was a loving sister, daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to travel. Her last family trip was to Tennessee, which she loved and enjoyed dearly. She said after that trip that she would love to move to Tennesse because of how beautiful it is there. One of the biggest passions was working on her yard. She loved to be outdoors. She loved to do yardwork. You could always find her with a lawn mower or weed eater.



Felma is survived by her daughter Leticia Gonzales and husband Kirby Newbanks, her granddaughters Rita Nava and husband Joey Nava, Jazz Newbanks, and Natalie Tavarez, and grandsons Ray Newbanks, David Gonzales and Alex Gonzales, her great-grandchildren Joseph Nava, Jacob Nava, J.J. Nava, Aleenah Gonzales, and Caydence Gonzales. Felma was preceded in death by her parents Hilario and Ysabel Salazar, her brothers Noe Salazar, Hilario Salazar Jr., Ramiro Salazar, her husband Toribio Gonzales, and sons Amado and Pedro Gonzales. She is also survived by one brother and three sisters.



Felma was born May 13, 1941 and resided in Odessa, Texas. Her funeral is scheduled for June 18th, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene 2210 Lyndale Dr at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at the Ector County Cemetery. Published in Odessa American on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary