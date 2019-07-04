ODESSA - Fernando M. Castillo, 72, of Odessa, joined his heavenly father July 2, 2019 after a long courageous battle. Rosary will be said Thursday at 3:30 PM at La Paz Perches Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony Catholic Church, interment will follow at Ector County Cemetery.



Fernando was born June 23, 1947, to Maria M. and Crispin B. Castillo in Ciudad Anahuac, Estado Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother's Crispin Jr., Juan Castillo and Sister Hope Campos.



Fernando Lived in Odessa most of his life and attended Hays, Milam and Rusk elementary school. He was a proud Eagle and a member of the 1968 graduating class of Ector High School.



After attending Odessa Trade Welding School, he became a dedicated welder for Permian Tank for 26 years. Fernando married his devoted and Loving wife, Aurora Chavez, June 5, 1971 and had two children. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Odessa and served as an usher. He enjoyed watching Western movies and telenovelas with his wife. Fernando was Dallas Cowboys Fan to the end and it did not matter if they were winning or losing. He loved his Cowboys! Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Aurora, children (son) Gregory Castillo and (daughter) Amanda Grace Murguia and husband Antonio. Grandsons Fabian M. Castillo, Alejandro M. Murguia and granddaughter Cecilia E. Murguia. Brothers: Robert (Elizabeth) Castillo, Carlos (Julie) Castillo, Ernesto Castillo and Roy Castillo, Sisters: Hortencia Williams of Tampa, Florida, Martha Hall of Harlingen, Texas and Mary Lou Alvarez of Odessa. Along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Special thanks for the care and service provided by Dr. Anand Reddy, Dr. J.B. Naidu, Davita II Staff, MCH, Star Care Hospice Buena Vida, and transport crew from Carol's Ambulance. Also thank you to Deacon's Jesse Ortiz and Salvador Primera who provided comforting words and prayers.



The Castillo Family would like to thank all those who have visited, prayed, and had been present during this difficult time. Arrangements are entrusted to La Paz Perches Funeral Homes at 1506 N. Grandview Ave. Odessa, TX 79761. Published in Odessa American on July 4, 2019