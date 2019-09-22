|
ODESSA - Fernando M. Gonzales, 96, of Odessa, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 9, 1923 in Alpine, TX to the late Fernando and Rosa (Mata) Gonzales.
He is a veteran who proudly served with the US Navy during World War II and spent his life working as carpenter. He enjoyed music, dancing, playing cards and watching his Dallas Cowboy games.
Fernando is survived by his sons, Herbert Gonzales and wife Cecilia and Johnny Gonzales and wife Olga; daughters, Carol Navarrette and Pauline Garcia; 16 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lupe Gonzales; and son, Fernando Gonzales, Jr.
Funeral services will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 11 AM - 9 PM at Odessa Funeral Home with the Rosary being recited at 7 PM. Interment will follow at the Rosehill section of the Ector County Cemetery. Gabriel Gonzales, John Anthony Gonzales, Nicholas Gonzales, Chris Larez, Gracie Cadena, Danny Cobos, Jason Gonzales, Julian Holguin, and Xavier Navarrette will serve as pallbearers.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 22, 2019