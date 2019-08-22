|
ODESSA - Floedelle Williams Rainey went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior at approximately 5:00pm Sunday August 18, 2019 at her daughter's home in Odessa, Texas. Flo was born on May 14, 1934 in Minerals Wells, Texas. Her Mother Leoma Mathews, aka (MoMos) moved them to Odessa in the early 1950's to follow the work in the oil fields. Her and her late Husband, Llyod Williams had four beautiful girls, that survive her, Joyce Mattoon of Cincinnati, Ohio, Regina Bateman of Odessa, Texas, Sabrina Holcomb of Brownwood, Texas and Katrina Wood of Odessa, Texas. Flo loved her job of 30 plus years as a Bus driver for ECISD. She never met a stranger! She was a beautiful person! She had two late sisters, Martha Jones of Houston, Texas, Katherine Key of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and one brother Danny Taylor of Odessa, Texas and one surviving sister, Greta Watson of Odessa, Texas, and her longtime partner Bob Rainey. Flo had many many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren, too many to count! She loved them all!! She had many friends and extended family that loved her and she loved all as well...Quite a lady... She will be missed...
A memorial service will be held at the Hilton on 5221 John Ben Sheppard Parkway in Odessa, Texas on Saturday August 24th, 2019 from 12:00pm-3:00pm.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 22, 2019