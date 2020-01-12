|
ODESSA - Floetta E. Stafford of Odessa, TX passed away on January 10, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
Visitation will be from 4:00-5:00 pm on Sunday January 12, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Services for Floetta will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home at 10:00 am on January 13, 2020 with Pastor Shane Branecky officiating.
Floetta was born in Cordell, OK to Andrew and Belle Stafford on August 18, 1932. She was the baby of 12 children so there was never a loss for playmates.
She met the love of her life, Donald Stafford, in 1947 and married Don on August 20, 1950 in Cordell, OK.
She graduated from Cordell High School in 1950 at the age of 17. While in school she was a majorette and played the flute in the school band. After graduating secretarial college, Floetta began a long and successful career. Retiring after 50 years of working as a secretary and small business owner.
She was a life long member of the Church of Christ both in Cordell and 6th and Jackson Church of Christ in Odessa. She dearly loved having spirited conversations regarding her beliefs as well as politics.
Floetta is preceded in death by her husband, Don Stafford in 1995. She is also preceded by her 4 protective brothers and her 7 "best friends, her sisters" as well as her parents.
She is survived by her daughter Valerie Minyen and husband Rick of Odessa; granddaughter and her joy, Amanda Huston, the newest addition of the family great, granddaughter Harper Ray Huston both of Houston, TX; grandson, Chris Minyen and wife Cecilia, and their two children Gavin and Sydney all of San Antonio, TX.
Honorary pallbearers will be her many nieces and nephews that she adored her entire life. Floetta leaves "big shoes" to fill but has also left us the strength to "get the job done."
Thank you to the staff at Orchard Park and Star Hospice. Your support has been greatly appreciated during this process.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 12, 2020