FREDERICKSBURG, TX - Florence Propp passed away Sunday September 8,2019 at the age of 96 in Fredericksburg, TX. Florence was born February 17, 1923 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom to John and Margaret Swaddle.
She met and married the love of her life, a young paratrooper from Oklahoma, Robert (Bob) Propp on September 23,1944. She came to the United States aboard the HMS Queen Mary and then traveled by train to Muskogee, Oklahoma to be reunited with Bob. She became a United States citizen in 1964. Bob and Florence spent most of their life together raising a family in Odessa, TX. They were long time members of Highland United Methodist Church, helping with the original construction of Highland.
Florence is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert Propp and son in law, Martin Allerding.
Florence is survived by daughters, Diane Zack and husband, Steven of Branford Ct, and Patricia Allerding of Aldie VA; sons, John Propp and wife, Suzi of Fredericksburg TX, and James Propp and wife, Roxanne of Katy TX; 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday September 15, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 6801 E. Business 20 Hwy, Odessa,TX.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Highland United Methodist, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., Odessa TX.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Highland United Methodist Church or the .
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 13, 2019