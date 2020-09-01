1/
Florene Flo Millhollon
GRANBURY - Former long-time Odessan Flo Millhollon passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 in Granbury, where she has resided since 2013. She was 92. Flo will be remembered by all that knew her as a loving mother, a fun person, a loyal friend and a HUGE Univ. of Texas and Permian Mojo football fan.

Flo was born Dec. 8, 1927 in Austin, Tx. to Henry and Lena Kramer. In 1948 she married the love of her life, Bill Millhollon. Bill and Flo relocated to Odessa in 1954 and started a successful mechanical contracting business as well as multiple warehouse and real estate investments. After Bill's passing in 2002, Flo remained in Odessa until 2013, when she moved to Granbury to be near family.

Flo was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her son David and sisters Linda, Kay, Dorothy, Roberta, Rose, and LaVerne. She is survived by two sons, Gary Millhollon and wife Carole of Granbury and by Tom Millhollon and wife Debbie also of Granbury. Flo is also survived by three grandchildren, Brandon Carpenter, Leslie Cheshier and Jon Millhollon and four great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Mitchell, Kylie, Dylan and many nieces and nephews.

Flo will be interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Odessa.

Published in Odessa American on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
