ODESSA - He was born in Big Bend on October 16, 1942 to his mother Petra Rosas. He liked watching the Dallas Cowboys, play bingo, and watch wrestling. He was a loving husband, loving dad, loving grandpa
& a loving great great grandpa.
He is proceeded in death by his mother Petra Rosas & his brother Doroterio.
He is survived by his sons Florentino C Guitan Jr & wife Christie Guitan, Raymond Guitan & Scott Guitan , Joe Paul Guitan , 9 grandkids and 16 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1 from 9am - 9pm, Wednesday, October 2, 12 pm - 9 pm and a Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1 pm and burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to La Paz Perches Funeral Homes.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 29, 2019