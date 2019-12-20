|
|
ODESSA - Floyd Gene Smith, age 73, of Odessa, TX, passed away on December 14, 2019 in Odessa, TX.
Floyd Gene Smith was born at home on October 31, 1946, in Odessa Texas to Henry Allen and Gladys Boatman Smith. He always said everyone celebrated his birthday. Gene graduated from Ector High school in 1965 with many lifelong friends. He enlisted in the Navy prior to graduation and was in Vietnam from 65 to '67 serving aboard the USS Washburn.
Gene was known to be generous to a fault and never met a stranger. Anyone fortunate to meet him would never forget his quick wit including being subjected to his good-natured teases.
Gene married his life partner, Penny Woods on September 20, 1976. Gene made his mark on business when in 1981 he partnered with Chris Johnson and together Chaparral Industries was established which is still regarded as an industry-standard within its field.
Gene loved working and fishing. So much so, he became a rancher in his spare time. He took pride in his cows and working the land in Argo, Texas. In addition, he was an ardent supporter of Permian Panther football. Some of Genes' greatest joys came from following and supporting his grandchildren in various sports activities even as far as Australia.
Gene is survived by his wife Penny Smith, son and daughter-in-law Chris and Jamie Zingerman, daughter and son-in-law Dawn and Clint Garner, sister Mary Lou Smith, sister Gay Nell Taravella, grandchildren Kaitlyn and Kaycee Zingerman; Rylee, Ashton, and Chase Garner.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 22,2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Donald Forrester officiating.
Memorials may be given to or the .
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone for their outpouring of love and comfort during this difficult time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Garden and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 20, 2019