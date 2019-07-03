ODESSA - Frances Louise Neal Fitzpatrick, 87, passed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 27, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Frances was born November 17, 1931 to Lady and Arnold Neal in Pampa, Texas. In 1950, Frances graduated from Pearsall High School. After graduation, Frances married Richard Faseler and together they had three children, James Faseler, Stephen Faseler and Robye Faseler McGuire. Later, Frances would marry Dale Fitzpatrick and together they would lovingly blend their families into one, giving Frances three more children; Stephen Fitzpatrick, LaRee Fitzpatrick Morris and Danny Fitzpatrick.



Frances was a bookkeeper for many years and later was the Manager of The Southern Oaks Inn in Branson, Missouri. Frances retired from the hotel and returned to Odessa where she worked part-time with family and friends at B-Line Filter and Supply. While on earth, Frances was known for her sewing, cooking, great sense-of-humor and hospitality. In the Kingdom of the LORD she was known for her generosity, faith, joy, peace, kindness, love and reverence of God. Frances' grandchildren called her Mamaw and were often spoiled by her with love and gifts. Her strong faith in God never diminished and she vigilantly spread the gospel as she lived. Frances was a member of Second Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Frances' faith was known by how often she prayed for those in need, ministering to those she came in contact with.



Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Dale, her parents and four of her nine brothers; Robert, Joe, Milton and Billy. Frances was also preceded by her daughter-in-law, Janis and two sons, James and Stephen. Frances is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan, two daughters, Robye and husband, David, LaRee and husband, Les, and two sons, Stephen and wife, Sylvia and Danny and wife, Vicky. Frances is also survived by five brothers, Fred, Wilson and wife, Janis, James and wife, Coleen, Charles, Iven and wife, Ruby and two sister-in-law's, Beverly Neal and Marilyn Fitzpatrick. Frances is also survived by eight grandchildren, Britni Wilkens and husband, Ryan, Jimmy Faseler and wife, Megan, Jefferson Faseler and wife Rachel, Kaitlyn Faseler, Andrea Taylor, Robert Morris and wife, Casey, Jordan Fitzpatrick and Bethany Fitzpatrick, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 in the Hurley Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Graveside Service will be held at 10: 00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Pearsall Cemetery. Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pearsall.



Published in Odessa American on July 3, 2019