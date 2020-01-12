|
ODESSA - Frances Sammie Henderson Goodwin, 86, of Odessa, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Frances was born in Electra, Texas on June 7, 1933 to Cecil & Lois Henderson. The oldest of six siblings, Frances was always in charge and was the "queen" of the entire family. She married L.L. "Sam" Goodwin in July 1950 and they moved to Odessa to make it their forever home. Together, they raised two children, Sammy and Angie. Sammy was born with cerebral palsy, so the family was involved with the Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center, where he received therapy for many years. Soon after their children were born, Frances entered the real estate business, where she served as a Realtor and Broker for more than 50 years. The business of helping others find their perfect "home" served her well, allowing her a very successful career along with forming many longtime relationships with many friends and colleagues. This business also allowed her to work alongside her daughter, Angie and sister, Glenda for many years. She retired from selling real estate in 1993 after more than four decades and many accolades, but continued to own and manage many rental properties up until her death. Frances was extremely family-oriented and enjoyed researching her family's roots, tracing back the Henderson and Goodwin ancestors for many centuries. More than anything, Frances loved get-togethers, whether large or small. She was a great cook and was always the life of every party, leading every talent show, domino game and fun adventure. Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil & Lois Henderson; husband, Sam Goodwin; son, Sammy Goodwin; brothers, Cecil Henderson and Jerry Don Henderson, nephew, Scott Baggett, brother-in-law, James Cranfill and several cousins. She is survived by her daughter, Angie Bell; grandson John Austin Bell and his wife Alexis and daughter Leyton; grandson Justin Turner and son Peyton and adopted granddaughter Melanie Newsom Allen and her husband, Mike, and children, Graham and Addison. Surviving relatives include sister, Glenda Baggett Cranfill and brother and sister-in-law, Tommy & Barbara Henderson, all of Odessa, as well as brother and sister-in-law Mike & Becky Henderson of Hahnville, Louisiana, sister-in-law Saundra Henderson Temple and her husband, Bob, of Arlington, brother and sister-in-law Jim & Viola Goodwin of New Braunfels, brother and sister-in-law Douglas & Beth Birchfield, and brother and sister-in-law Jerry & Judy Birchfield. Along with many nieces, nephews and close friends. Many years ago, Frances gifted her body for research to the at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. The family will celebrate Frances life at a memorial service on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2pm at Mission Dorado Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Bratcher officiating. The family wishes to express our sincere thanks to the staff at Orchard Park Assisted Living, and the Staff of Interim Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center or Meals on Wheels.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 12, 2020