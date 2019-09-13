|
ODESSA - FRANCES V. PARSONS
"Fran" went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019 in Odessa, after a lengthy illness, at the age of 81. She was known to her family as "Grandmama." Fran was born to Gladys E. Cole and Crawford D Black on October 13, 1937. Mrs. Parsons is preceded in death by her late husband, Paul F Parsons, mother, Gladys Cole, her father, Crawford Black, sister, Thelma Fryman, and great grandchild, Destiny Parker.
Fran was born and raised in Henderson, Tx. She was married at a young age to Walter Lee Rhodes. Together, they had two children and due to his occupation made several moves until later settling in the small town of Notrees. There, she ran a restaurant with her mother. After her divorce she moved to Odessa and worked at the original Shrimp Boat. She also sold jewelry. Her life truly began in 1965 when she met and married the love of her life, Paul Parsons. Together, they enjoyed boating, square dancing, horseback riding, and traveling the country. She loved spending time with family members and enjoyed listening to them play numerous musical instruments, which they referred to as "Hootenannies." During her lifetime, she was employed as a waitress and later as a receptionist. Fran soon found her true passion in the dealing of antiques. She loved making one of a kind crystal-chandeliers and sharing her passion with others. She was well known as the chandelier lady, in all antique shops, in the area. Fran's other hobbies included playing card games and dominoes. Spending time with her grandchildren also brought her tremendous joy.
Her memory will be kept alive by her two daughters, Debbie Sisemore and Vickie Seawright, sister Faye Jeannette; half-brother Thomas Black, five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren Burton R Stringer IV and wife, Kirsten Stringer; children, Savanna and Clayton. Tammy Parker and husband, Shanne Parker, children Seth, Cameron, Zachary, and Christopher. Teddi Martin and husband Sid Martin, children; Devon and Dallas. Amanda Seawright, and Kristen Cowan and husband Sterling Cowan, children; Sterling Jr. and Makaylee all of Odessa Tx. She also had numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM, with Preacher Harry Irwin of Sherwood Baptist Church officiating. Graveside services will follow.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.coom.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 13, 2019