BLACKWELL - On December 25, 1928, Frances Wilma Gardenhire was born to William David Sheen and Eva Dell Dunn. Frances was one of eleven children. All preceded her in death.
Frances Wilma Sheen married Billy Pearl Gardenhire in Memphis, Texas. They had four children; Sharyn Elizabeth Taylor Carrigan, Gary Dwight Gordy Gardenhire, Darrell Keith Gardenhire, and baby Gregory Neal Gardenhire. They made their home in Gardendale, Texas.
Frances moved to Oak Creek Lake in Blackwell, Texas where she enjoyed meeting her friends on Thursdays to play Mexican train. Frances and her friends became known as the "Domino Girls."
Frances was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas for forty-seven years and First Baptist Church in Blackwell, Texas for the remainder of her years. Frances celebrated her ninety first birthday on December 25, 2019 and went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2019.
She left behind daughter Sharyn and husband Mike; Son, Gary Dwight Gordy Gardenhire and wife Cheryl; Grandchildren, Patti, Billy, Thomas and Bradley Taylor, Gregory Neal, Gary Keith, and Jerrod Chayne Gardenhire. As well as numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Frances is to be laid to rest with her son Darrell Keith Gardenhire who preceded her in death. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 1, 2020