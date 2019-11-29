|
GARDENDALE - Francine Long, 78, left this world to go to heaven on November 27, 2019. She was born in Comanche, Texas, on January 10, 1941 to Ruben Lee and Modoray Long. She worked at Sears & Roebuck and Kohls. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, making cakes, talking and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who were her greatest joys. She was a loving Grammy, a very Special Mom, and as many have said, "a Spunky & Sweet Lady". She is survived by her children, Wayne Sawyer and wife Deanna, Joanna Glenn, Travis Sawyer, Billy Sawyer and wife Lynne, 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending with American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory in Midland, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 29, 2019