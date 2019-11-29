Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Resources
More Obituaries for Francine Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francine Long


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Francine Long Obituary
GARDENDALE - Francine Long, 78, left this world to go to heaven on November 27, 2019. She was born in Comanche, Texas, on January 10, 1941 to Ruben Lee and Modoray Long. She worked at Sears & Roebuck and Kohls. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, making cakes, talking and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who were her greatest joys. She was a loving Grammy, a very Special Mom, and as many have said, "a Spunky & Sweet Lady". She is survived by her children, Wayne Sawyer and wife Deanna, Joanna Glenn, Travis Sawyer, Billy Sawyer and wife Lynne, 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending with American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory in Midland, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Download Now