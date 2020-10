FORT STOCKTON - Francisca Hernandez, 58, of Fort Stockton, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Dallas. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM October 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Fort Stockton. Burial immediately following at Fort Stockton Catholic Cemetery. Father Lorenzo Hatch is officiating. Arrangements are by AMERICAN HERITAGE CEMETERY/FUNERAL HOME/CREMATORY of Midland .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store