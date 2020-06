Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDLAND - Francisco Corrales Muniz, 86, of Midland, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm June 5, 2020, at Family Services Funeral Parlor in Kermit, TX. Burial will follow at Kermit Cemetery Arrangements are by FAMILY SERVICES FUNERAL PARLOR of Kermit.



