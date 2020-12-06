ODESSA - Francisco "Pancho" Rodriguez Arenivas of Odessa, TX went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and his two devoted daughters. He was 50 years old.



Pancho was born on September 10, 1970 in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico to Manuela Rodriguez and Francisco Arenivas. For many years, he worked in Pipeline, which he dearly loved. Pancho was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, godfather and friend. He loved his family dearly and cherished his two daddy's girls. They were his world. He loved the Lord with all his heart and never met a stranger. He was a wonderful friend to all and had a heart of gold. Everyone he knew held a special place in his heart and of course, he loved his Dallas Cowboys. He literally took his shirt off his back to help someone in need.



Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife of 27 wonderful years, Celia Arenivas, his two daughters Sandy and April Arenivas. His four brothers: Eleuterio Sanchez and wife Cruz, Rigoberto Arenivas and wife Irene, Arturo Arenivas and wife Regina, Arnulfo Arenivas and wife Delma. His sisters Anna Lujan, Rosa Garza and husband Joe and Estela Sanchez. Countless nieces and nephews who he dearly loved and saw as his own.



Pancho is preceded in death by his parents, Manuela Rodriguez and Francisco Arenivas; brother, Benjamin Sanchez and wife Nora; nephews, Lionel Porras and Joe Manzanales, Jr.; and nieces, Gladys Alvarez, and Melissa and Blanca Manzanales.



The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 5-9 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1 PM followed by burial at Ector County Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Aaron Arenivas, Eddie Sanchez, Juan Lujan Jr, Armando Falcon, Heriberto Gonzalez, Rey Medrano, Jaime Acosta, and Timo Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joel Falcon, Edwin Falcon, Carlos Davila, Brian Acosta, Richie C. Medrano, Jaime Acosta III and Marco Antonio Gamboa.



The family of Pancho would to thank all who have reached out in love, support, and prayers. Your kindness and generosity is truly appreciated.



"Arenivas 4 Forever"



