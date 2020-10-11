LUBBOCK - Francisco Xavier Chacon, Sr. of Lubbock formally of Odessa passed away on October 8, 2020 at the age of 65. He was born JULY 31, 1955 in Precidio, TX to Alfonso and Benita Chacon. He married Norma Cruz October 1, 1981. He worked in construction before retiring. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alfonso Chacon, Jr.; sister, Delma Alvarez; nephew, Nino Flores; and nieces, Sara Chavez and Rebekah Cadena. Xavier is survived by his wife, Norma; son, Francisco Chacon, Jr.; daughters, Liliana Selena Chacon and Adriana Chacon; daughter-in-law, Margaret Garza; sisters, Gloria (Charlie) Chavez, Viola (Oscar) Ramirez and Gracie (Jose) Rodriguez; and brother, Hector Chacon; grandchildren, Neamiah Zachariah Chacon-Martinez, Xavier Acosta, Kalvin Acosta and Nathaniel Acosta; step brother, Luis Alfonso; step sisters, Jackie Chacon, Maribel Chacon and Linda Chacon ; and multiple nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Martinez, Dr. Santana, Dr. Jenkins, staff at Kindred Hospice, staff at U.M.C. and Baylor Scott & White.The graveside service will be held 2pm, Monday, October 12th at Ector County Cemetery in Odessa, TX.



