Frank Allen Mutter Sr.
ODESSA - Frank Allen Mutter Sr., age 83 of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born on Thursday, April 29, 1937 in Kimbell, West Virginia to the late Spencer Bailey and Dorothy Crick Mutter. Frank married Juanita Annette Teague in Arlington, TX on December 24, 1981 and they enjoyed 39 years together.

Frank was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He worked in construction as a carpenter and also drove a dirt truck. In his free time, Frank enjoyed riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife: Juanita "Annie" Mutter of Odessa; sons: Frank Allen Mutter Jr. of California and Troy Mutter of Roswell, NM; sister: Ann Humphreys of Jasper, Alabama; as well as ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son: Bernie Mutter and daughter: Shawna Patrick.

Memorial services will be held at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



Published in Odessa American on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
