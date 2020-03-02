|
|
ODESSA - Frank Marin, Jr. aka Pancho, left this life on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Kyle, TX. He was born in Westhoff, TX on Sunday, April 17, 1955 to the late Francisco and Anita (Granado) Marin. Frank married Sara Lee Vela on September 13, 1975 and they had enjoyed over 44 years together. He was a painter for Rush Sales.
Pancho was a God fearing man who loved going to church. He was nice to everyone and was always helping others. He enjoyed barbecuing and working outside. He also liked to go to classic car shows and was a big Dallas Cowboys fan. Pancho was a good person, loving husband and father, and an exceptional grandfather.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife: Sara Marin; son: Johnny Marin; daughters: Mary Ramirez and husband Jorge and Melissa Subia and husband Michael; five brothers: Joe Marin, Jesse Marin, Tony Marin, Henry Marin, and Phil Granado; five sisters: Gloria Padgett, Elizabeth Babic, Betty Ann Rodriguez, Patricia Wheeler, and Elena Black; and five grandchildren: Devin, Eliah, Kaylee, MaKayla and Kinzy.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Francisco and Anita Marin; and siblings; Edward Marin, Mary Ann Marin and Richie Esparza.
Funeral services will be held at Acres West Funeral Chapel at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020, officiated by Pastor Luis Morales.
A meal will follow services at La Luz del Mundo Church, 3316 Ranchland, Odessa, TX.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 2, 2020