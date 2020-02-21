|
|
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Frank R. Morrison, 79, passed away February 16, 2020 at home in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born on January 5, 1941 in DuBois, Pennsylvania.
He joined the Army in 1958 and served for over 14 years, including the Vietnam War.
He and Patricia "Dianne" Darnell were married on December 23, 1972. They lived in Phoenix, Arizona for several years.
In 1989, they purchased a hotel in Odessa, Texas, which they operated for 25 years.
Frank was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents Doris E. & Robert E. Morrison; two brothers, Douglas Morrison and Danny Morrison; and his sister Cheryl Carney. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Dianne" Morrison; children: Frank & Thuy Morrison, Michelle & Neil Kennedy and Matthew & Priscilla Morrison; and his seven grandchildren. Siblings: Erma Hudgins, Robert "Butch" Morrison, David & Dottie Morrison & Marlene Morrison.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the .
Visitation - 4:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 - Biggers Funeral Home Service - 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 23, 2020 - Biggers Funeral Chapel Interment - 1:30 P.M. Monday, February 24, 2020 - Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth,TX. 76135 Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 21, 2020