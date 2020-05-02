Franklin Randy Hall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEGUIN - Franklin Randy Hall, age 63, was born on January 24, 1957, to Franklin Delano Hall and Annie Allene Hall of Lake City, Florida. Randy resided in Seguin, Texas with the love of his life, Maggie. He left his earthly home at his residence on April 26, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He joined his Lord and Savior and loved ones in Heaven who preceded him in death: parents, Frank and Allene Hall, a brother, Donald R. Hall, a sister, Susan Carol Kitchen, and an infant daughter.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maggie Cook Hall; adoring children, Derrick R. Hall (Michelle) of Lake City, FL; Tina White (Richard) of Odessa, TX; Sarah Harmes (Joshua) of Converse, TX; loving grandchildren, Maigen White, Travis Pool, Zackary White, Brock Hall, Cadence Harmes, and Brett Hall; and sisters of Lake City, FL, Judy Padgett (Ronnie), and Debbie Johns (Jeff), and numerous aunts, uncles, and family.

Randy attended Columbia High School in Lake City, FL. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and boater. He was a lifelong fan of the Florida Gators. As an employee of the Shaw Group, where he did environmental clean-up, he was fortunate enough to travel to the 48 contiguous states and four countries. Lovingly known as Pops, he spent the last two years of his life discovering and mastering a hidden talent of painting beautiful pictures from vivid memories of places he'd visited. Although a stroke had taken most of Pops' eyesight, it didn't impair his ability to use brushstrokes to create beautiful water and mountain landscapes. His love, laughter, and huge personality will be sorely missed by all those he left behind.

A celebration of his life will take place at a later date that is still to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Legends Tri-County Funeral Home and Services
101 Centerpoint Rd.
San Marcos, TX 78666
512-256-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved