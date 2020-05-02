SEGUIN - Franklin Randy Hall, age 63, was born on January 24, 1957, to Franklin Delano Hall and Annie Allene Hall of Lake City, Florida. Randy resided in Seguin, Texas with the love of his life, Maggie. He left his earthly home at his residence on April 26, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He joined his Lord and Savior and loved ones in Heaven who preceded him in death: parents, Frank and Allene Hall, a brother, Donald R. Hall, a sister, Susan Carol Kitchen, and an infant daughter.



He is survived by his loving wife, Maggie Cook Hall; adoring children, Derrick R. Hall (Michelle) of Lake City, FL; Tina White (Richard) of Odessa, TX; Sarah Harmes (Joshua) of Converse, TX; loving grandchildren, Maigen White, Travis Pool, Zackary White, Brock Hall, Cadence Harmes, and Brett Hall; and sisters of Lake City, FL, Judy Padgett (Ronnie), and Debbie Johns (Jeff), and numerous aunts, uncles, and family.



Randy attended Columbia High School in Lake City, FL. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and boater. He was a lifelong fan of the Florida Gators. As an employee of the Shaw Group, where he did environmental clean-up, he was fortunate enough to travel to the 48 contiguous states and four countries. Lovingly known as Pops, he spent the last two years of his life discovering and mastering a hidden talent of painting beautiful pictures from vivid memories of places he'd visited. Although a stroke had taken most of Pops' eyesight, it didn't impair his ability to use brushstrokes to create beautiful water and mountain landscapes. His love, laughter, and huge personality will be sorely missed by all those he left behind.



A celebration of his life will take place at a later date that is still to be determined.



