ODESSA - Franky Gene Helton, age 87, of Odessa, TX, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Odessa. Graveside service will be Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Doy Smithson officiating. Franky was born July 13, 1932 to Henry and Bessie Helton in Clarendon, TX. Franky served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After his time in the service he met the love of his life, Beverly Durmas. They were married on February 3, 1957 in Andrews, TX. They raised 4 children together, Tammy Winkler, Torey Helton, Ricky Helton and Randy Helton. Franky's love for the smaller things in life were very evident. He was known around the neighborhood as the lawnmower man. Fixing any and all small engines that would fit in his garage or backyard adding to the lawn mower and parts. Franky is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bessie Helton; three brothers, Forrest Helton, Freeman Helton and Fred Helton; two sisters, Freida Settle and Fern Smith; granddaughter, Shauna Wilks Davis. Franky leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Beverly Helton; sister, Francis Brougdon; children, Tammy Winkler, Torey Helton, Ricky Helton, Randy Helton; grandchildren, Matt Winkler, Brittany Woodward, Wesley Winkler, C.J. Winkler and Heather Helton; great grandchildren, Haylee Newport, Christian Newport, Madison Winkler, Jake Parchman, Tank Winkler, Sam Burns, Amaya Burns, Amber Davis, Katelynn Davis, Bayleigh Winkler, Colton Miller, Baily Woodward, Casey Woodward; two great great grandchildren, Rogan Heck and Makenzie Draper. All to cherish his loving memory. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Hospice House. The family would like to thank the entire Medical Center staff for their show of support honoring a fallen veteran. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 27, 2020