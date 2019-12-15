|
ODESSA - Fransisca Martinez, 98, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Sienna Nursing & Rehab in Odessa. She was born November 3, 1921 in Toyah.
She married Frank R. Martinez on August 19, 1935 in Toyah. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She loved to be surrounded by family and friends. Fransisca was a longtime member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and led a very prayerful life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Frank Martinez, Jr.; daughters, Carmen Ortega and Juanita Morales; mother, Micaela Garcia; grandson, Terry Martinez; 6 brothers; and 1 sister.
Fransisca is survived by her son, Joe Martinez and wife Peggy; daughter, Margie Machuca; 23 grandchildren; and 54 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11 AM - 9 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home with the Rosary being recited at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Fr. Frank Chavez officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3 PM at Toyah Catholic Cemetery. Joe Ortega, Saul Ortega, Gabriel Machuca, Albert Martinez, Joshua Martinez, Eric Martinez, Tim Martinez, and Eugene Morales will serve as pallbearers.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 15, 2019