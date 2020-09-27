1/1
Freddie B. (Free) Ogle
1937 - 2020
ODESSA - Freddie Ogle, 82, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Sister, and friend was called to her eternal resting place on September 22, 2020.

Visitation was held on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service was held on Friday September 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm At Colorado City Cemetery in Colorado City, Texas. Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home of Odessa.

Freddie entered this world on September 24, 1937, in Colorado City, TX, born to Alton "Coon" and Mildred Free. She attended Colorado City High School and graduated in 1955. She married Bill Ogle on April 3, 1971, and they were married 41 years.

Freddie is preceded in death by her Husband Willard Dean "Bill" Ogle; Son Steven Alton Scott; Mother Mildred Earl Free; Father Alton Alexander "Coon" Free; Brother Paul Dee Free; Grandmother Omealia Mae Tickle; Grandfather George William Tickle.

She is survived by son Dennis Ray Pitman and daughter-in-law Tami Pitman ; son David Dean Pitman and daughter-in-law Merijo Pitman; daughter Melissa Ogle; grandson David Dean Pitman, Jr; grandson Justin Stanley Pitman and wife Ashley Pitman; granddaughter Rachel Marie Allen; granddaughter Emylie Faith Ogle; grandson Aidyn Dimarco Ogle; great-grandson Joshua Dean Allen; great-granddaughter Sarah Jessica Allen; great-grandson Jeremiah Deon Allen; brother Don Ray Free; Rick Ogle of Austin.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Pitman, David Pitman, Justin Pitman, Aidyn Ogle, Rick Ogle.

The family of Freddie Ogle wishes to extend our sincere thanks to StarCare Hospice of Odessa.



Published in Odessa American on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-8077
