ODESSA - F.R. Mitchell left this earthly life on May 31, 2020.



Frederick Ralph Mitchell (F.R.),was born April 5, 1945, in Odessa, Texas. He attended Bowie Jr. High and Odessa High School where he was an accomplished trombone player, earning first chair all-state band all three years. F.R.graduated from Odessa High School in 1963, and after a few years working on ranches and rodeoing, he attended Odessa College.



In 1967 at the age of 22, he volunteered for the United States Navy where he served his country with distinction for four years, both domestically and overseas. In the Navy, F.R. was a highly accomplished and decorated marksman, receiving countless awards in both rifle and pistol matches across the nation.



F.R. was known by those close to him as the quintessential shooter, hunter, reloader, and substantive expert on all things hunting and fishing. He hunted and fished across the globe, completing many adventurous African safaris and making countless lifelong friendships doing what he loved the most.



F.R. worked for over 44 years in the West Texas oilfield, including two companies which he owned.



He was preceded in death by his brother Joey Mitchell, father Joe C. Mitchell, and mother Freida Mitchell.



F.R. is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Mitchell; daughters Whitney Brady and husband Brian of Odessa, Victoria Worley and husband Mark of Odessa, Julie Lee and husband Joey of Odessa, and daughter Jennifer Martin and husband Aaron of Odessa; son Benjamin Winford of The Woodlands; grandchildren Sean Brady and wife Shelby, Erin Brady, Colin Brady, Arianna Worley, Will Worley, Emma Winford, Jordan Lee, Jessica Clanton and husband Brenden, Brayden Welch, Ashlee Bonner and husband Chance, and Autumn Martin; and great-granddaughter Kirbie Solley.



There will be a memorial service Thursday June 4 at 10:30 AM in the garden at the Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E University Blvd in Odessa, TX. Enter through side gate. Masks not required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store