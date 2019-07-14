ODESSA - Gabriel Segovia Montoya, age 38, of Odessa passed away on Thursday July 11, 2019 in Odessa, TX. He was born in Odessa on December 12, 1980, to Miguel Lujan Montoya and Abby Segovia Montoya. Gabriel was a huge sports fan. He loved his Dallas Cowboys. He loved to spend time with his family. He was a very caring individual. He is survived by his ex-wife; Jessica Gonzalez of San Angelo; mother, Abby Montoya of Odessa; children, Samantha Gonzalez, Joseph Montoya, Nisa Montoya, and Jordyn Montoya of San Angelo; siblings; Jacob Montoya of Odessa; Dominic Montoya of Odessa; Mary Ann Montoya of Odessa; Chrissy Montoya of Rockdale. He is preceded in death by his brother, Isaac Montoya and father, Miguel Montoya. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Richard Rodriguez, Heriberto Granados, Ismael Porras, Daniel Martinez, Johnny Rodriguez, and Tony Dominguez. The family would like to thank all the family, friends for their love and support. Visitation will take place Monday, July 15, 2019 at La Paz Perches Funeral Homes in Odessa from 9:00am - 9:00pm, Rosary will be at 7:00pm with Deacon Victor Lopez. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Josephs Catholic Church at 11:00am with Father Tony Franco and burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to La Paz Perches Funeral Home of Odessa, TX. Published in Odessa American on July 14, 2019