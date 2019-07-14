Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-8077
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriel Montoya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriel S. Montoya


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabriel S. Montoya Obituary
ODESSA - Gabriel Segovia Montoya, age 38, of Odessa passed away on Thursday July 11, 2019 in Odessa, TX. He was born in Odessa on December 12, 1980, to Miguel Lujan Montoya and Abby Segovia Montoya. Gabriel was a huge sports fan. He loved his Dallas Cowboys. He loved to spend time with his family. He was a very caring individual. He is survived by his ex-wife; Jessica Gonzalez of San Angelo; mother, Abby Montoya of Odessa; children, Samantha Gonzalez, Joseph Montoya, Nisa Montoya, and Jordyn Montoya of San Angelo; siblings; Jacob Montoya of Odessa; Dominic Montoya of Odessa; Mary Ann Montoya of Odessa; Chrissy Montoya of Rockdale. He is preceded in death by his brother, Isaac Montoya and father, Miguel Montoya. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Richard Rodriguez, Heriberto Granados, Ismael Porras, Daniel Martinez, Johnny Rodriguez, and Tony Dominguez. The family would like to thank all the family, friends for their love and support. Visitation will take place Monday, July 15, 2019 at La Paz Perches Funeral Homes in Odessa from 9:00am - 9:00pm, Rosary will be at 7:00pm with Deacon Victor Lopez. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Josephs Catholic Church at 11:00am with Father Tony Franco and burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to La Paz Perches Funeral Home of Odessa, TX.
Published in Odessa American on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Download Now