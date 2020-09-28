ODESSA - On Thursday September 24, 2020, Gail Euell Pettitt of Odessa, TX went to be with his Lord & Savior at the age of 85, just one day shy of 86.



Gail was born on September 25, 1934 in Borden County, TX to Thomas Euell & Maggie Nora (Turner) Pettitt.



Gail was one of the hardest working men you could ever meet-a true role model, compassionate leader and provider for his family. His "good ole boy" reputation as an honest, loyal and kind-hearted man preceded him in the oilfield and the community. When he gave you his word, he meant it and if you needed the shirt off his back well-he'd give it to you, no questions asked. He was ornery to the core and had a laugh that could be heard for miles wide. He loved team roping, playing cards & dominoes, honky-tonk country music, loving on his babies (his animals) and spending precious time with his family. We will miss him & his big ole heart but know that he is walking the streets of gold in his cowboy boots with the Lord Almighty.



Gail is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Euell Pettitt, his mother, Maggie Nora Pettitt, his first wife Peggy Jo Pettitt, wife Annie Lee Pettitt and sister Clovis Shipley. He is survived by his son Tommy Pettitt & wife Teresa of Odessa, daughter Cathy Davis & husband Shanon of Gardendale; his stepdaughters Carolyn Harris of Odessa, Brenda Melson of Odessa and Debbie Melson of Odessa; granddaughter Tiffany Davis of Odessa; grandsons J.T. & Clay Pettitt of Odessa; Shawn Davis & wife Megan of Gardendale; granddaughter Jennifer Vogelman & husband Gene of Dallas; great-grandson Devin Davis of Odessa; his sisters Margetta Black of San Angelo and Zetta Claxton of Odessa; and numerous other extended family members and friends. Pallbearers will be Jonnie Willis, Steve Sanders, J.T. Pettitt, Clay Pettitt, Shawn Davis and Gene Vogelman.



Memorial service will be held Thursday October 1, 2020 at Stonegate Fellowship Odessa at 1 o'clock pm with graveside services to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens off of Highway 80.



The family would like to sincerely thank Melissa Miller & Cecilia Garcia of Hospice of West Texas and Aleida Suchil & Irene Ontiveros of A Pleasant Living for their endless love, support and generosity.



