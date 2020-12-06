1/1
Gail L. Haney
1934 - 2020
MIDLAND - Gail L. Haney, age 86, passed away on November 28, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1934 to Ralph and Ruby Klobes in Moline, IL. Gail married her sweetheart James W. Haney on September 12, 1953, and they shared over 60 years together.

For many years she worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Odessa Women's and Children Hospital helping in the delivery of newborns. She very much enjoyed her work. Gail also enjoyed many types of needle crafts. Her crewel embroidery pictures are beautiful works of art. She took great pleasure in quilting with the members of her church. Gail and James were active members of the West Odessa First Baptist Church. She will always be remembered by many for her pecan pies that she loved to bake for Christmas. After Gail retired, she and James spent many good times traveling about the country in their RV. They both enjoyed seeing the sites and meeting new people. Gail was a country girl at heart and simple pleasures brought a smile to her face. She also enjoyed listening to Willie Nelson.

Gail was a loving mother to her three children: Steve Haney of Odessa, TX, Karen Thompson of Richmond and Jay Haney and wife Gwen of Midland. She loved spending time and spoiling her grandchildren: Steven, Samuel, Kasey and Jennifer and great-grandchildren: Emma, Ava, Gavin, Jacob, Jayden, Nikki and Chris.

The family regrets that there will be no formal services that will be held at this time due to the pandemic, but asks that any time a Willie Nelson song is played, you think of her.

Gail's final resting place will be next to her beloved husband James at Sunset Memorial Gardens, She is now in the loving arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ. May she rest in peace. She will be missed.



Published in Odessa American on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
To Gails family you have my deepest sympathy on the passing of Gail - I just learned of this as I have tried for several years after James death to get in touch with her . I loved her like a sister we went to school together in San Angelo and spent all our spare time together.We had stayed in touch until a year after James passing and the letters and phone calls stopped . I sent letters to her address and called her number many times to no avail. I am in shock right now and so sorry to hear this. Now she is at rest and back with James and safe in Gods arms . I am so sorry for your loss . Sandra
Sandra McCullough
Friend
December 3, 2020
To ALL of you -my deepest sympathy.. It is so hard to let them go but rejoice in knowing she is well again. May you find peace as you call on your memories.. Love and prayers to my once family.
Sue
