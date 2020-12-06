MIDLAND - Gail L. Haney, age 86, passed away on November 28, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1934 to Ralph and Ruby Klobes in Moline, IL. Gail married her sweetheart James W. Haney on September 12, 1953, and they shared over 60 years together.For many years she worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Odessa Women's and Children Hospital helping in the delivery of newborns. She very much enjoyed her work. Gail also enjoyed many types of needle crafts. Her crewel embroidery pictures are beautiful works of art. She took great pleasure in quilting with the members of her church. Gail and James were active members of the West Odessa First Baptist Church. She will always be remembered by many for her pecan pies that she loved to bake for Christmas. After Gail retired, she and James spent many good times traveling about the country in their RV. They both enjoyed seeing the sites and meeting new people. Gail was a country girl at heart and simple pleasures brought a smile to her face. She also enjoyed listening to Willie Nelson.Gail was a loving mother to her three children: Steve Haney of Odessa, TX, Karen Thompson of Richmond and Jay Haney and wife Gwen of Midland. She loved spending time and spoiling her grandchildren: Steven, Samuel, Kasey and Jennifer and great-grandchildren: Emma, Ava, Gavin, Jacob, Jayden, Nikki and Chris.The family regrets that there will be no formal services that will be held at this time due to the pandemic, but asks that any time a Willie Nelson song is played, you think of her.Gail's final resting place will be next to her beloved husband James at Sunset Memorial Gardens, She is now in the loving arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ. May she rest in peace. She will be missed.