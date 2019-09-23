|
ODESSA, TX - Gary Dean Steed (78), of Odessa, TX passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends, September 20, 2019.
Gary was born in McLeansboro, IL on February 23, 1941 to Charles and Ola Steed. He attended Permian High School as the first graduating class of 1960. He married Patty Bonds on February 13, 1974 and celebrated 45 years together.
He was a jack of all trades and there was nothing he could not do, from cooking, woodworking, sewing, playing musical instruments by ear, mechanical work, electrical, plumbing and too many more to mention. He never had to call a repair man for anything.
Gary was an extremely hard worker and instilled working values in all his children. He was a very stubborn man, but also a jokester and a prankster, affectionately giving his grandchildren and great-grandchildren nicknames. Although he had a many healthy issues, he did not slow down until the last year of his life.
Some of his most relaxing times were spent fishing and going to the lake. He was an avid hunter in his younger days until his extreme love for animals took over.
Gary was preceded in death parents, and brother Charles Steed.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Patty; sons: Terry Steed of CA, and Mikell Minica of Watauga, TX; daughters: Shelly Rowe (Johnny) of San Antonio, TX, Shauna Graham (Tommy) of Denver City, TX, Deann Callanan (Randy) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Gina Jones (Todd) of Odessa, TX; brother: Jacky Steed; grandchildren: Zachary Griffin (Marcela), Cydnee Griffin, Cameron Griffin, Rachel Smith (Skyler), Chase Craig (Rebekah), Courtney Minica, Ashlee Hensley, Cassidy Jones; great-grandchildren: James Craig, Merritt Smith and one on the way.
Pallbearers will be: Tommy Graham, Skyler Smith, Todd Jones, Chase Craig, George Craig, and Brennon Graham.
Family visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Life Change Baptist Church at 1003 N. Texas Ave, Odessa, TX 79761. The family would like to extend our gratitude to Madison Resort and his caregivers, Wanda and Anna.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 23, 2019