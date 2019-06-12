Odessa American Obituaries
|
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 368-7191
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Gary Evan Stark Obituary
ODESSA - Gary Evan Stark, 47, of Odessa, Texas passed away June 6, 2019

He was born in Artesia, New Mexico and raised in Odessa, where he attended school and graduated from Permian High School in 1990.

He was a loving Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his daughter; Abigail Stark Thompson, son Ashtin Shepard; parents Galen and Karen Stark; brother Darrin Stark Sr. and wife Joyce, Aaron Stark and wife Cheryl; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary's occupation was Cathodic and Environmental Well Driller.

Memorial Services will be held Friday. June 14th at 10:00am, at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors,

4633 Oakwood Drive, Odessa, Texas. www.frankwwilson.com
Published in Odessa American on June 12, 2019
